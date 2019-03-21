CLOSE
Charm City
24K Gold Wings Coming to Baltimore

A new restaurant coming to Baltimore is blinging out its chicken wings.

The Civil, set to open on Charles Street in Mount Vernon, is advertising 24K gold chicken wings, dubbed “The Civil Wing.”

No word on how the decadent wings are made or how much it’s going to cost you to take a bite.

The Civil is set to open sometime this Spring.

24K Gold Wings Coming to Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

