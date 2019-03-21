Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A new restaurant coming to Baltimore is blinging out its chicken wings.

The Civil, set to open on Charles Street in Mount Vernon, is advertising 24K gold chicken wings, dubbed “The Civil Wing.”

No word on how the decadent wings are made or how much it’s going to cost you to take a bite.

The Civil is set to open sometime this Spring.

24K Gold Wings Coming to Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com