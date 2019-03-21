Konami Bringing Back ‘Castlevania’, ‘Contra’ and Other Classics To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Iconic video game conglomerate Konami is turning 50 and to celebrate its anniversary it is giving gamers a gift and bringing back Castlevania, Contra and other classic arcade hits, in series of compilations on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Will the code for unlimited lives still work for Contra, though?

Konami will kick things off with Arcade Classics that will feature favorite arcade titles like the Haunted Castle, A-Jax, Gradius, Gradius 2, Life Force, Thunder Cross, Scramble and TwinBee on April 18 for a very affordable $20. The Castlevania collection will follow sometime “early summer” and Castlevania (NES), Castlevania 2: Belmont’s Revenge (Game Boy), Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse (NES) and Super Castlevania 4 (Super NES).

Last the Contra: Anniversary Collection will close things out also arriving early summer and will have Contra (arcade), Super Contra (arcade), Super C (NES), and Contra 3: The Alien Wars (Super NES). While no price has been revealed for both but we will assume they will also be reasonably priced when the two collections arrive. These are all definitely a great collection of retro titles to add to your ollection especially if you’re into retro gaming.

We are so looking forward to playing these titles again on Switch. Let us know if you’re excited as well in the comment section below.

