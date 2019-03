#QuestionOfTheNight When dating how often should a person text/call to show interest?

Nori Moment: I think that twice a day is good, preferably in the morning and afternoon. If they are responding then I feel they are interested. If they are not then it may be a sign that I am more interested then they are. That always suck but it is better to get a feel for the person early so you do not waste time. I say if the vibe and feelings are mutual then cool, if not then keep it moving!

Also On Magic 95.9: