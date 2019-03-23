CLOSE
R. Kelly Allegedly Stopped Joycelyn Savage’s Family Meeting?

In a story with several moving parts, it appears that the singer and the woman's family couldn't agree on a location.

The family of Joycelyn Savage has been desperately trying to connect with the young songstress who they believe is under the spell of R. Kelly. A meeting between Ms. Savage and her family was said to be under coordination with a report stating Kelly’s team ended talks on when and where that reunion could take place.

See Also: Clip Of Joycelyn Savage Allegedly Talking With Voice Coach Surfaces, Says R. Kelly Gave Her Herpes

TMZ reports:

R. Kelly’s team is having a hard time arranging a meeting between Joycelyn Savage and her parents … because both sides can’t agree on a location.

R. Kelly’s rep, Darrell Johnson, tells TMZ … Joycelyn is not opposed to meeting with her mom and dad, but she only wants to meet them in Chicago. We’re told the Savage family wants to meet Joycelyn at her grandmother’s home — which is outside the Windy City — because Grandma’s battling cancer.

The Savages have made it clear from the beginning … they want to meet in a neutral location outside of Chicago.

So, both sides remain at a standstill … even though it’s been two weeks since R. Kelly’s team agreed to set up a meeting between Joycelyn and her fam.

In updates, The Savage family’s attorney Gerald Griggs stated the family was willing to work with to Ms. Savage’s request that the meeting takes place in Chicago but that they didn’t hear back from Kelly’s team until later.

See Also: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Believes R. Kelly Coached Her To Lie To Cops

It appears that both sides were firm in how they wanted the meeting to take place according to a phone call conversation provided by Kelly’s side.

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted
R. Kelly Allegedly Stopped Joycelyn Savage’s Family Meeting? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

