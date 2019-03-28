CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hypebeast Alert: Jerry Lorenzo Teases New Nike Fear Of God 180 Sneaker [Photos]

Luxury Air Raids anyone?

Leave a comment
Nike Air Raid

Source: Nike / NIke

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Streetwear’s hottest creative aims to extend his winning streak. Jerry Lorenzo just gave us a sneak peak at his newest shoe release.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The acclaimed designer dropped some photos of an upcoming colorway for the Nike Fear of God 180. He took to his Instagram for the reveal with a couple of photos but was stingy with the caption only saying “1992 – 2019”.

View this post on Instagram

1992 – 2019

A post shared by jerrylorenzo (@jerrylorenzo) on

The silhouette is a modern take on the classic Nike Air Raid sneaker. Staying true to the original release these new FOG’s feature a grey and black colorway. Additionally a thick midsole, their signature, is applied. It is safe to assume that these are prototypes as the vamp section varies from left shoe to right shoe.

At this time there if no word on pricing or a release date but expect these come and go quickly.

Jordan Brand and Nike Unveil 2019 All-Star Collection of Kicks
45 photos

Hypebeast Alert: Jerry Lorenzo Teases New Nike Fear Of God 180 Sneaker [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nike

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After…

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who…
03.29.19
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
Charlotte Police Shoot And Kill Man At Burger…

27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer and protesters are questioning the police’s version…
03.28.19
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother. According to a…
03.27.19
Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is…
03.27.19
Man Smuggled Cocaine In Children’s Toys Through U.S.…

A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison for smuggling cocaine in children’s toys through…
03.27.19
National Drink Wine Day
Americans Spent How Much Money Drunk Shopping Online?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Close-Up Of Pets Eating Food Against Gray Background
FDA: Drug Addicts Are Hurting Family Pets on…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close