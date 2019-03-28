CLOSE
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After Relentless Bullying

Via Bossip:

Sad news out of Houston, Texas. A mother is reporting that her 10-year-old son committed suicide after being subjected to relentless bullying. Kevin Reese Jr. was apparently so distraught over the treatment he received from his classmates at Robinson Elementary School that he hung himself in a closet.

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who told him he “didn’t belong here.” She also detailed an incident where he came home in tears because he didn’t fight back when a boy punched him during recess.

She also told the news station that she reported her child’s bullying to the school district but no action was taken.

ABC 13 obtained a voicemail that a school official left Ms. Smith where they said they looked into the incident where Kevin says a boy punched him. The official said the other boy denied there had been a “physical fight.”

SEE ALSO: Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The Parkland Shooting To Die By Suicide In One Week

Kevin’s death follows the passing of Seven Bridges, 10, who took his own life after he was bullied over his colostomy bag, and 9-year-old McKenzie Adams after she committed suicide after racist bullying.

