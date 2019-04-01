TJMS: If You Missed It
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student's Hair

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by her hair.

Channel 2 Action News reports, an eighth-grade teacher at Henry County Middle School, Tracy Parham, was ordered to turn herself in to the Henry County jail Friday.

The student, 14-year-old Sequoia McMillian, told the news station that Parham was angry that she asked another teacher for permission to go to the restroom after Parham said she couldn’t.

“My neck snapped all the way back,” McMillian said. “I didn’t think that a teacher would do that.”

According to Channel 2, the incident was captured on the school’s surveillance system and reported to police by a school resource officer who saw the video.

The student’s mother, Latrice McMillian, said she doesn’t think Parham should be allowed back in the classroom.

“Why should she be at the school grabbing and (jerking) and dragging kids?” she asked.

Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Georgia , student assault

Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student's Hair

