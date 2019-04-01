CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Insecure’ Co-Stars Seemingly Confirm That Issa Rae Is Engaged

It is April Fool's Day so who knows?

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Issa Rae has captured a loyal audience with her hit HBO series Insecure, which breaks down Black relationships in ways rarely seen via mainstream means, but her private life remains a secret. However, there’s speculation swirling that Rae is engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame and her Insecure co-stars seemingly confirmed it.

ET reports:

Earlier this week, rumors surfaced that Rae was engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame after her Essence magazine cover was released, showing the actress wearing a gorgeous sparkler on her ring finger. ET has reached out to Rae’s rep for comment.

While Rae has yet to confirm the engagement, her co-stars, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji, told ET’s Courtney Tezeno and Jason Carter at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards that they are thrilled for her.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji expressed, with Ellis adding, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

Rae is keeping mum on the news but if true, congratulations!

Photo: Getty

Slay! Issa Rae Is Absolutely Glowing On The April Cover Of Essence
20 photos

‘Insecure’ Co-Stars Seemingly Confirm That Issa Rae Is Engaged was originally published on hiphopwired.com

insecure , Issa Rae

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After…

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who…
03.29.19
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
Charlotte Police Shoot And Kill Man At Burger…

27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer and protesters are questioning the police’s version…
03.28.19
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother. According to a…
03.27.19
Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is…
03.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close