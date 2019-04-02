CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car Wreck

Leave a comment
Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia.

Students Precious Waters, 20, and Kearsten Robinson, 19, were in a Honda Accord about 10 p.m. Saturday when a tractor-trailer hit them on Ga. 49, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

See Also: Atlanta Teacher Violently Pushes Student Who Tapped His Shoulder [Video]

Both vehicles reportedly burst into flames, killing the students and the driver of the big rig.

Peach County coroner reportedly identified the truck driver as 55-year-old Georgia Harris.

“The crash is still under investigation,” the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.

Waters and Robinson “were very engaged in our university community and their losses will have a lasting impact on us all,” Fort Valley State said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Celebs Representing HBCUs

25 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Representing HBCUs

Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs

Celebs Representing HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car Wreck was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Fort Valley State University , Georgia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car…

Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia. Students Precious…
04.02.19
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…

We've still got a long ways to go.
04.02.19
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After…

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who…
03.29.19
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
Charlotte Police Shoot And Kill Man At Burger…

27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer and protesters are questioning the police’s version…
03.28.19
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close