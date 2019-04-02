2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car Wreck

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Students Precious Waters, 20, and Kearsten Robinson, 19, were in a Honda Accord about 10 p.m. Saturday when a tractor-trailer hit them on Ga. 49, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Both vehicles reportedly burst into flames, killing the students and the driver of the big rig.
Peach County coroner reportedly identified the truck driver as 55-year-old Georgia Harris.
“The crash is still under investigation,” the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.
Waters and Robinson “were very engaged in our university community and their losses will have a lasting impact on us all,” Fort Valley State said in a statement posted on Twitter.
