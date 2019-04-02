CLOSE
Sega Genesis Mini Retro Console Will Come With 40 Classic Games Pre-Loaded

The miniature version of the 16-bit console when it launches on September 19.

Sega's Genesis Mini Retro Console Will Come With 40 Games Preloaded

Source: GamesMaster Magazine / Getty

Sega announced last year back in April that it would be joining the retro console boom by launching the Mega Drive Mini (Genesis in North America). After dealing with delays due to quality issues and parting ways with AtGames, who was initially tapped to help make the console, the company announced the classic system will launch this year in September.

Sega made the announcement during its annual fan event in Tokyo Sega Fes 2019. When it launches, it will have 40 games pre-loaded into the system offering more than Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic and Sony’s PlayStation retro console. While not blowing its whole load, it revealed 10 games fans of the iconic system could look forward to and they are:

  • Ecco The Dolphin
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Comix Zone
  • Altered Beast
  • Dr.Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Sonic The Hedgehog
  • Space Harrier II
  • Toe Jam & Earl
  • Shining Force
  • Castlevania

The miniature version of the 16-bit console when it launches on September 19 will allow players to continue where they left off from in games, come with two wired classic three-button controller (six-button in Japan) and HDMI ports for HD gaming. As mentioned above, Sega ditched AtGames and will use its own M2 software to power the Genesis Mini. As far as price, Forbes reports a single-controller unit will cost $60 (6,980 yen), but if you want the two-controller console, it will cost an additional $20.

According to Sega’s official website, pre-order links will be coming soon and if gamers want to stay up to date on the console can sign up for the newsletter. This won’t be the only HD retro console that will give players a chance to play Genesis games, Analogue also announced it will be dropping a console named Mega Sg as well.

Nothing wrong with having options right?

Photo: GamesMaster Magazine / Getty

Sega Genesis Mini Retro Console Will Come With 40 Classic Games Pre-Loaded was originally published on hiphopwired.com

