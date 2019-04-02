Man Gets 3 Years In Prison For Statutory Rape

TJMS: If You Missed It
A Georgia man pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl on Halloween night 2017 and was recently sentenced to three years in prison. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was sentenced to several years below what the state recommends for the crime.

Dale Antonio Davis, 50, was reportedly arrested in December 2017, months after he approached the girl, placed a bag over her head, drove her to a house and raped her on Halloween night.

Davis pleaded guilty and was sentenced on March 12 to serve three years in prison and seven years on probation. However, according to Georgia law, people over 21 who are convicted of statutory rape should be sentenced to between 10 and 20 years. The law allows courts to deviate from mandatory minimum sentences, or turn some of the sentence into years of probation.

In a statement, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said the sentence was determined through “a negotiated plea deal.”

Close