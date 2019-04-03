A Baltimore man died in March from a shooting that happened back in 2000.

Police tell CBS Baltimore, then 22-year-old Alfredo Brathwaite was shot on the 100 block of West Fayette Street around 2:30 a.m. on September 4th, 2000.

He survived the shooting, but it left him paralyzed. Brathwaite ended up dying in hospice care in Howard County.

An autopsy was performed and the Medical Examiners Office determined he died due to the 2000 shooting.

Baltimore Man Dies As Result of Shooting Almost 20 Years Ago was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

