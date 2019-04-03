Hughley TV: D.L. Hughley Blasts Pastor John Gray [VIDEO]

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 04.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

According to reports, Pastor John Gray is asking his congregation to fund $250k worth of repairs on the church’s roof. Many people are not feeling the request because it comes after Gray has been in the news for a variety of things including his “emotional” affair and the purchase of a luxury vehicle for his wife.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Related: Pastor John Gray Speaks Out After Alleged Mistress Leaks Intimate Voicemails: “The Devil Wanted To Mute Me”

D.L. has his very own reason for not liking the request. Watch the video above to watch D.L. tear into Pastor Gray and the people who talked to God and get good news each time.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

 

Hughley TV: D.L. Hughley Blasts Pastor John Gray [VIDEO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

The D.L. Hughley Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing…

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for…
04.03.19
Trump Has A New Trick To Win The…

President Trump paraded several Black felons on stage during a press conference to promote his proposed second phase of the…
04.03.19
2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car…

Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia. Students Precious…
04.02.19
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…

We've still got a long ways to go.
04.02.19
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After…

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who…
03.29.19
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close