Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It’s been a while but Lil Kim hasn’t missed a beat.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In her new video for “Go Awff,” the legendary rapper is sporting all black on an airport runway and literally goes off with her lyrics and dance moves to accompany them.

See Also: Lil Kim Announces First Studio Album In 14 Years [Photos]

When she raps, “Queen B gon’ reign forever. I’m mother nature, I determine the weather,” you can feel it and it deads all questions about whether or not she’s still got it.

The song samples The xx’s “Dangerous” and features Ice-T’s wife Coco even makes an appearance. It slated to be featured on Kim’s first album in nine years, titled 9.

Watch:

Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In New Music Video For “Go Awff” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: