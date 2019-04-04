CLOSE
Mally Mall Accused Of Rape, Human Trafficking, & Harboring Exotic Pets

The music producer had his home raided by LAPD after the main accuser tipped cops off to the alleged criminal activity.

Music producer Mally Mall was detained and released after facing allegations of rape, human trafficking, and harboring exotic pets. Mall says the accusations came from a woman he claims is trying to extort him.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected with the investigation tell us, the LAPD SWAT informed supporting officers, the raid was triggered by allegations of “multiple rapes and human sex trafficking, as well as firearms on the premises.” They added they also believe, “he was illegally importing exotic species into California for people working in the entertainment industry.”

As for the alleged rapes and alleged human trafficking, sources involved in the investigation tell TMZ, a woman claimed back in January, Mally Mall flew her out from Texas after seeing her fitness videos on social media. She says she was staying at his home and he drugged and raped her and locked her in a room.

The woman claimed she stayed another day and had intercourse with him a second time because she felt she had to be “submissive.” The following day she says she developed a rash and went to a hospital where a nurse called the cops after observing vaginal trauma.

Sources close to Mally Mall say everything was consensual and they were partying together the entire weekend. They add the woman was in no hurry to leave his home. He also says he has voicemails and texts proving she was trying to squeeze money out of him.

The outlet adds that at least three women have come forward with rape allegations. The investigation by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was triggered by Mally Mall posting images of exotic pets via his Instagram page.

This isn’t the first time Mall has been accused of human trafficking after the FBI raided his Las Vegas home in targeting a reported escort service ran by the producer.

Mally Mall Accused Of Rape, Human Trafficking, & Harboring Exotic Pets was originally published on hiphopwired.com

