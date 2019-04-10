Karma, Is That You? Rhino Poacher “Devoured” By Lions After Fatal Elephant Fade

A suspected rhino poacher got a taste of his own medicine after he was reportedly killed by elephants, then eaten by lions in South Africa. Kruger National Park authorities said a pride of lions “devoured his remains, leaving only his skull and a pair of pants.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

So what exactly happened…

“Kruger National Park Rangers assisted by Komatipoort and Skukuza SAPS helped the family of a suspected poacher to find closure by recovering his remains in the Crocodile bridge section on Thursday, 04 April 2019,” a press release for the incident states. “According to the family of the deceased, they were called by his accomplices who notified them that their relative had been killed by an elephant while they were in the KNP to poach rhino on Tuesday evening. The family then called Skukuza Regional Ranger, Don English who, after assuring the family that he would do everything possible to recover the remains and bring them closure, arranged a search party. Rangers on foot, accompanied by members of the KNP Airwing flew over the area that was described by the family but due to failing light, could not locate the body.”

Though they were not successful in finding his body the first time around, they tried again and were able to locate the deceased poacher’s remains. Also worth noting: authorities arrested the remaining poachers.

“The team resumed the search on Thursday morning, with further information provided after four of the deceased’s alleged accomplices, who had been arrested during the previous evening by the Komatipoort SAPS. During this search, which was boosted with a further compliment of Field Rangers, the remains of a body were discovered,” the press release goes on to state. “Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants. Skukuza police were notified immediately and are currently busy with further investigations into the incident.”

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that. It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains,” Managing Executive of the KNP, Glenn Phillips said of the incident.

Welp. May he rest in peace.

—

Photo: Getty

Karma, Is That You? Rhino Poacher “Devoured” By Lions After Fatal Elephant Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: