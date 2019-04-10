CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’? Oprah Deletes Interviews With Accusers From YouTube Page

Oprah Publicly Backs Away From 'Leaving Neverland' As HBO Is Rumored To Remove Documentary

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Michael Jackson - File Photos By Kevin Mazur

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

A rumor with a little truth behind it is picking up steam not just for Michael Jackson fans but for everyone who watched Leaving Neverland.

A month after HBO aired the docuseries Leaving Neverland about two Michael Jackson accusers who say the King of Pop abused them over a number of years, Oprah has slowly begun distancing herself from the doc and her interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

See Also: Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson: “Stop In The Name Of Love”

All of her public tweets regarding the documentary have been scrubbed and the interviews she conducted have been pulled from her YouTube channel. The news comes as Michael Jackson fans and others discovered a huge plot hole in Safechuck’s accusation that he was abused inside the train station at Neverland. Safechuck claims his abuse began from 1988 to 1992. The train station didn’t begin construction until 1993 and was officially complete in 1994.

Director Dan Reed defended Safechuck’s inaccuracy, noting that despite the train station not being built around the time Safechuck claims he was abused there, it still doesn’t deny that he was abused period.

Meanwhile, HBO is rumored to be dropping the documentary from its lineup of air dates later this month as opposed to its original end time of September. The docuseries, which opened to rave reviews at Sundance this past February is set to air again on HBO on April 17 with no further listed dates after that. HBO has yet to comment publicly.

The rumored report of its removal comes on the heels of the fact that the Jackson estate is suing HBO over the airing of the documentary and Jackson’s nephews are currently raising money to create a counter documentary.

The ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary Left Michael Jackson Fans Polarized
25 photos

Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’? Oprah Deletes Interviews With Accusers From YouTube Page was originally published on theboxhouston.com

HBO , michael jackson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Ways The Piney Woods School Is…

With the combination of generous financial support it both receives and supplies, Piney Woods can continue thriving and educating Black…
04.10.19
Karma, Is That You? Rhino Poacher “Devoured” By…

More details inside.
04.10.19
High School Seniors Not Allowed To Walk At…

https://youtu.be/cXWTtngROyk A group of seniors in New Orleans will not walk across the stage at graduation because of a water…
04.10.19
Officer Tells Black Middle Schoolers That When They…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X5lCUKNNfI According to NBC News, the Richmond Police Department launched an internal investigation after 13-year-old Cameron Hillard, a student at Albert…
04.09.19
Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid…

Last year it was reported that Spotify’s reign at the top in the streaming wars came to an end when…
04.09.19
Woman Sentenced For Hiding Stolen Gun After Nephew,…

A Tennessee woman will spend 12 years in prison after leaving a stolen gun in a Georgia hotel room and…
04.05.19
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing…

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for…
04.03.19
Trump Has A New Trick To Win The…

President Trump paraded several Black felons on stage during a press conference to promote his proposed second phase of the…
04.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close