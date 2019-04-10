CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Reebok Says Claims of Beyonce Walking Out of Meeting Due To Lack of Diversity Are False

"The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false."

Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Beyoncé set the internet ablaze when it was announced her multilayered partnership with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park brand. One report that surfaced out of the news of the deal was that the singer walked out of the meeting with Reebok because the company lacked diversity. The sneaker company broke its silence and claimed that was not the case.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Speaking exclusively with TMZ,  a rep from Reebok told the entertainment gossip site that Beyoncé never walked out of the meeting but did not reveal any more details on why the deal broke down.

Per TMZ:

“A rep for Reebok tells TMZ … “The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false. Our discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting. We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact.”

“It is not yet clear why the deal ultimately fell through.”

The rumors took off when ESPN reporter Nick De Paula spoke about Bey’s decision to sign with Adidas after taking meetings with Reebok and Jordan Brand during a segment on the Rachel Nichols led show The Jump. De Paula claimed that Reebok put together a “whole presentation” of products and that King Bey was not impressed with the team.

“She said ‘nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, and where I’m from and what I want to do.’ And so she kind of took a step back and left and then it did not come to terms.”

This is the latest story that caught fire on the internet that was proven not to be true. Coincidently the other false claimed involved Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z. Let this be a lesson if you didn’t hear from Beyoncé herself then it more than likely didn’t happen.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time
15 photos

Reebok Says Claims of Beyonce Walking Out of Meeting Due To Lack of Diversity Are False was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What Are Consent Condoms And Are They Helpful?

Details below, ladies and gents.
04.11.19
Fantastic Voyage 2019 Recap Day 3: It’s Mardi…

If you’ve been on the Fantastic Voyage before then you know – you better bring some suitcases. No, not one…
04.10.19
All The Ways The Piney Woods School Is…

With the combination of generous financial support it both receives and supplies, Piney Woods can continue thriving and educating Black…
04.10.19
Karma, Is That You? Rhino Poacher “Devoured” By…

More details inside.
04.10.19
High School Seniors Not Allowed To Walk At…

https://youtu.be/cXWTtngROyk A group of seniors in New Orleans will not walk across the stage at graduation because of a water…
04.10.19
Officer Tells Black Middle Schoolers That When They…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X5lCUKNNfI According to NBC News, the Richmond Police Department launched an internal investigation after 13-year-old Cameron Hillard, a student at Albert…
04.09.19
Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid…

Last year it was reported that Spotify’s reign at the top in the streaming wars came to an end when…
04.09.19
Woman Sentenced For Hiding Stolen Gun After Nephew,…

A Tennessee woman will spend 12 years in prison after leaving a stolen gun in a Georgia hotel room and…
04.05.19
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close