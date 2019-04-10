CLOSE
News & Gossip
Disney+ Developing Hawkeye Series Starring Jeremy Renner

Get familiar with the name Kate Bishop.

Avengers Global Press Conference - Jeremy Renner

Hawkeye is making a run at not being “also ran” superhero in MCU. Disney+ is developing a spinoff series with Jeremy Renner maintaining his role as the archer.

Variety reports that sources say Marvel is developing a limited series starring Renner. Comics fans will be extra delighted in knowing that the premise includes the character, Clint Barton, passing on the mantle of Hawkeye to his protege, Kate Bishop of the Young Avengers.

This doesn’t remove the sting of Netflix axing Luke Cage, Daredevil, The Punisher and Iron Fist, but it’s a start.

Other Disney+ titles allegedly in the works involve MCU characters Falcon and Winter Soldier as well as Lokie, Scarlet Witch and Vision—with all the series’ being produced by Marvel Studios.

We’ll next see Renner, and his new suspect haircut, on the big screen as Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame when it finally lands in theaters on April 26.

