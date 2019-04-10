Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black Boy,’ The World Needing Less Athletes And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

News & Gossip
| 04.10.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

For Super Bowl Champion, Houston native and former NFL star Martellus Bennett, there’s a greater gift in terms of his imagination and giving back to the next generation. He chats with AV about his brand new book, ‘Dear Black Boy,’ why the world needs fewer athletes, his Imagination Agency and more.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“For me, I don’t think kids need another athlete,” Bennett says. “They have enough inspirations for athletes. They need more inspirations in tech, as authors, creators, film directors, doctors. They need to see more people who look like them in those fields. The NFL Draft is going to come up on TV, everybody is going to talk about it. You’ll see so many people with similar stories as you and think that you can make it. You have a better chance of becoming a doctor than becoming a professional athlete.”

He wrote Dear Black Boy originally as a letter of inspiration to young black boys following the 2016 shootings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. The book is available now for purchase. Watch the full interview with Bennett above.

Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors
15 photos

Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black Boy,’ The World Needing Less Athletes And More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Black boys , Martellus Bennett

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What Are Consent Condoms And Are They Helpful?

Details below, ladies and gents.
04.11.19
Fantastic Voyage 2019 Recap Day 3: It’s Mardi…

If you’ve been on the Fantastic Voyage before then you know – you better bring some suitcases. No, not one…
04.10.19
All The Ways The Piney Woods School Is…

With the combination of generous financial support it both receives and supplies, Piney Woods can continue thriving and educating Black…
04.10.19
Karma, Is That You? Rhino Poacher “Devoured” By…

More details inside.
04.10.19
High School Seniors Not Allowed To Walk At…

https://youtu.be/cXWTtngROyk A group of seniors in New Orleans will not walk across the stage at graduation because of a water…
04.10.19
Officer Tells Black Middle Schoolers That When They…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X5lCUKNNfI According to NBC News, the Richmond Police Department launched an internal investigation after 13-year-old Cameron Hillard, a student at Albert…
04.09.19
Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid…

Last year it was reported that Spotify’s reign at the top in the streaming wars came to an end when…
04.09.19
Woman Sentenced For Hiding Stolen Gun After Nephew,…

A Tennessee woman will spend 12 years in prison after leaving a stolen gun in a Georgia hotel room and…
04.05.19
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close