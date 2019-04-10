Sometimes the things D.L says can offend people. So, to allow folks to voice their frustrations he decided to create an FU D.L. Hughley segment. One listener really would like to know what D.L. has against church and religion. They feel that he talks badly about church and priests and even blames church for making Black children gay.

FU D.L. What’s Your Issue With Church?! was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com