Report: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter

Source: WENN / WENN

It’s reportedly over for Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter.

Page Six is reporting that the couple has filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage. The split comes amid long standing rumors that Hunter had been cheating on the 54-year-old television show host and radio legend with a woman named Sharina Hudson, who gave birth to a baby believed to be Hunter’s last month.

Wendy has been spotted without her wedding band recently and rumors of infidelity plagued the couple for the past few years. Williams never confirmed though though she vaguely addressed her marital woes on her show earlier this year. She cryptically told viewers after she returned from a two-month hiatus that her wedding ring would always stay on her hand.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Pointing to her wedding ring, Williams added, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Apparently, the ring did go somewhere.

She left a sober living facility on March 25 without the ring on her finger but appeared to put it back on to tape her show later that day. According to an insider, it wasn’t her real ring that she had on set.

There were also rumors of abuse occurring in Williams and Hunter’s marriage. Sources previously revealed that Hunter’s alleged abusive behavior ultimately led to Williams relapsing.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern from Williams’ former radio show told The Post, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fighting.

“You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on,” said the intern.

Williams and Hunter met at a skating rink twenty-five years ago. They were wed in 1997 and welcomed their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000.

Report: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter

