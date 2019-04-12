CLOSE
Charm City
Housing Authority Tearing Down Gilmor Homes, Relocating More Than 100 Families

Baltimore On Year After The Death Of Freddie Gray

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

More than 100 families are being forced out of the Gilmor Homes in May.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City says tearing down the buildings will take the neighborhood safer by making it hard to hide illegal activity, but some critics are worried about gentrification.

“This is an opportunity for us to allow residents to be in a more safe living environment,” said Baltimore City Councilman Leon Pinkett.

The Housing Authority will pay the relocation expenses for all the families and they’re helping them secure new places to live.

