Cashless Tolls Coming to Key and Hatem Bridges

Frances Scott Key Bridge, crossing Patapsco river in Baltimore, Maryland.

Source: Bo Zaunders / Getty

You won’t need any cash to ride across the Key Bridge and the Hatem Bridge.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced Thursday that it will begin cashless toll collection on the Francis Scott Key Bridge on I-695 in Baltimore and the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge on U.S. 40 in Harford and Cecil counties. Tolls will be collected via an E-ZPass device or by video tolling starting in late October 2019.

The move will help reduce congestion, reduce rates for users, create less idle time for better fuel efficiency and reduced vehicle emissions, increase driver safety and a provide a safer work environment for employees.

Currently,  93% of Hatem Bridge users and 80% of Key Bridge users already have or utilize an E-ZPass. If you don’t have one, the toll will record your license plate and send you a bill in the mail.

MDTA officials estimate that each year, drivers at the Hatem and Key bridges will save $1 million in fuel and 44,000 hours by not stopping at tollbooths.

Source: WBAL-TV

Cashless Tolls Coming to Key and Hatem Bridges was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , Key Bridge

