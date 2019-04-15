CLOSE
Mo’Nique Debuts A New Grey Hair ‘Do [PHOTOS]

Monique is embracing all of her gray strands and loving it in a new photo on Instagram.

The comedian is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency but took a short piece out of her day to show some love to the ‘gram and to herself.

“MO’NIQUE DOES VEGAS! Embracing the GREY! sisters don’t cover what’s naturally beautiful! See y’all at the show! Love y’all 4 REAL!,” she wrote.

 

In the photo her hair is parted into a few twists at the top while the grey tendrils cascade down her face. It’s a departure from the usual sleek and slicked back styles we see her wear.

It’s not the first time that the star has referenced embracing her grays. In June of last year she showed off her svelte figure, while also rocking a glamorous updo that showcased her silver strands.

 

“SISTERS LET IT HAPPEN NATURALLY. SEA MOSS is the TRUTH,” she wrote.

Over the last few years she’s dropped over 100 pounds during the process and has taken her followers along for the ride. Her social media is sprinkled with encouraging messages while also shows us all the many ways in which she stays fit from dance routines, to pressing iron in the gym.

While we’re not sure if the style is a permanent transition to gray or a temporary one, it definitely suits her, don’t you think?!

Mo’Nique Debuts A New Grey Hair ‘Do [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

