Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In a move that should be shocking to no one with even a minuscule knowledge of college basketball knowledge, Zion Williamson has declared for the NBA draft. The Duke freshman made the announcement on Monday (April 15).

Williamson took the college basketball world by storm with his ridiculous hops, freakish agility for someone his size and a man among boys dominance. Virginia still won the national championship, though [Full Disclosure: This writer went to UVA].

See Also: Debate Over?: LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time Scoring List, #NBATwitter Reacts

Considering that Zion is projected to be the 1st pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, staying in Durham for another a year was never even a question.

In the announcement made on social media, Zion thanks Coach K, “the brotherhood” and Duke for the best year of his life, and maybe more importantly, his momma. Respect.

See Also: ‘NBA 2K’ Publisher Taken To Court By Tattoo Company For Use of Certain Players’ Ink

Also, New York Knicks fans are praying, right, now.

Next up, a lucrative sneaker deal, with a 99.9% chance it will be with Nike.

Duke Star Zion Williamson Declares For NBA Draft Because Water Is Wet was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Alvin aqua Blanco Posted April 16, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: