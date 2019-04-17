Watch: Monica Plays Scorned Woman in “Commitment” Video

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Monica finds herself in an Orange is The New Black situation after living the scorned woman’s dream for her clip to “Commitment.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, August Alsina, and more.

MONICA – “COMMITMENT”

YOUNG BUCK – “NO PAIN”

AUGUST ALSINA – “FOOTSTEPS”

ALLEN KINGDOM – “JET”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE & DANNY BROWN – “UNFILTERED”

SCIENZE – “BODY”

