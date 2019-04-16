CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Aston Martin Unveils All-Electric Supercar [Photos]

James Bond's approval is still pending though.

Leave a comment
ASTON MARTIN RAPID E ELECTRIC SUPERCAR

Source: ASTON MARTIN / ASTON MARTIN

Aston Martin has joined the environmentally friendly wave. They are set to release a rechargeable motor powered sedan in the coming months.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Engadget the luxury car maker has revealed their Rapid-E model; their first ever electric car. Originally announced in 2014 the four door sedan features a 800V, 65 kWh battery system and twin rear motors.  Even though the V12 engine has been swapped out, it still pumps out 604 hp and 700 pound-feet of torque. Additionally it goes from 0-60 MPH in about 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 150 MPH.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

In terms of the build out the Rapid-E stays true to the British manufacturer’s super premium brand positioning. The battery lives where the usual fuel engine would under the hood. Inside the vehicle provides the owner a plush driving experience with carbon fiber detailing all throughout the cockpit. On the dash we get a digital display that shows how much charge you have left, energy consumption and much more.

At the Shanghai Auto Show Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer spoke on how this release will help redefine their organization. “Unveiling the Rapide E will be a huge moment for Aston Martin. As our first all-electric production car, it is a truly historic step. One that signals Aston Martin is prepared for the huge challenge of an environmentally responsible and sustainable future. As a car company we cannot afford to passively allow that future to come to us; we have to actively chase it” he explained.

You can see the official trailer below. More photos on the flip.

Photos: Aston Martin

Aston Martin Unveils All-Electric Supercar [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Aston-Martin

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police…

Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 23 and 27, were standing outside early Sunday morning when a a shooter opened fire on them.
04.17.19
Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her…

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly…
04.17.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, is facing attempted homicide charges.
04.17.19
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing…

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his…
04.15.19
Florida Struggle Rapper Locked Up For Threatening To…

A struggle rapper based in Florida found himself on the wrong side of the law after lyrics of his threatened…
04.15.19
Man On Death Row For 33 Years Will…

Following years of appeals, a Utah man sentenced to death for a 1985 murder is set to get a new…
04.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close