One DLHS listener on Instagram just can’t understand why D.L. is so upset about his daughter getting married later this year. According to the listener that’s how life is supposed to go. Kids grow up, move out, and start their own families…it’s nothing to be upset about. They find it ironic that he’s always saying he wants his kids to move out and now that one is he’s sad.

FU D.L.: Your Kids Are Supposed To Grow Up was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

