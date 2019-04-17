CLOSE
Charm City
Suspects Steal ATM From Overlea 7-Eleven [Video]

7-Eleven convenience store signage in downtown Toronto. 7-...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

Baltimore County Police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine in Overlea Wednesday.

According to Fox Baltimore, the robbers smashed the storefront window, making off with the ATM machine at the 24-hour 7-Eleven store located at 7639 Bel Air Road.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the melee. Police said they will review surveillance video to search for the suspects.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Suspects Steal ATM From Overlea 7-Eleven [Video] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

7-eleven , baltimore , crime

