CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Internet Haters Leaked ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage On Social Media, Russo Brothers React

Sometimes the internet reminds us that certain people will just not let us have nice things in life...

Leave a comment
Avengers: Endgame poster

Source: Marvel / Disney

Marvel fans beware! Internet trolls have taken to social media and have begun leaking actual spoiler footage from the most highly anticipated threequel in the history of comic book cinema, Avengers: Endgame.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Is it people down with DC? Maybe the Russians? Knowing Donald Trump’s childlike way of life it could be coming from The White House itself!

Either way many fans have accidentally watched these scenes and immediately taken to social media to shed internet tears.

Obviously we’re not going to be posting any of the spoilers (a pox upon the house of those who do), but from what’s being reported all the leaks add up to about 5 minutes worth of scenes which spoil the plot which everyone involved with the film had been trying to guard like an infinity gem in Vormir.

See Also: Social Media Reacts To The Trailer For ‘Avengers 4: End Game’

Word about the leaked scenes got back to Endgame directors, the Russo brothers, who took to Twitter to plead with fans to refrain from spreading the spoilers while reminding everyone that “Thanos still demands your silence.”

If anyone doesn’t want to run the risk of accidentally peeping a spoiler they might want to log off of social media until they watch the movie for themselves. You can try just ignoring the potential spoilers but the temptation might prove too much to bare if you don’t have that inner Hulk strength to resist doing it to yourself.

Now the only question is, are these same trolls going to be leaking the full unredacted version of that Mueller report.

Second ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Hits The Web, Twitter Says Thanos Is Shook
22 photos

Internet Haters Leaked ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage On Social Media, Russo Brothers React was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Avengers

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Principal Died After Donating Bone Marrow To Help…

Flags were flown at half-staff Monday in Westfield, N.J., to honor a principal who fell into a month-long coma and…
04.18.19
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police…

Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 23 and 27, were standing outside early Sunday morning when a a shooter opened fire on them.
04.17.19
Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her…

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly…
04.17.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, is facing attempted homicide charges.
04.17.19
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing…

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his…
04.15.19
Florida Struggle Rapper Locked Up For Threatening To…

A struggle rapper based in Florida found himself on the wrong side of the law after lyrics of his threatened…
04.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close