CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Back To Jail? R. Kelly Missed Last Two Child Support Payments: Report

It's not looking good for him... details below.

Leave a comment
R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly could be in jail soon, but not necessarily because of his perverted ways. He’s also a deadbeat father (surprise) and could be arrested, yet again, for failed child support payments.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“The singer has missed his last 2 months of child support payments to his ex, Drea Kelly,” sources tell TMZ. The site goes on to refresh our memories about his required $20,833/month payment to his ex.

ICYMI, Kelly was thrown in jail in March, reportedly due to a $161,633 delinquency, but was released after paying the bill. At a later court date, he reportedly asked the judge to lower his monthly child support payment, stating he can’t afford it anymore. “The judge said he’d hear arguments but that won’t happen until May 8. In the meantime, he owes $20k+ a month and it’s clear … the judge means business,” TMZ reports.

See Also: R. Kelly’s Bank Account On Struggle, Overdrawn By $13 Bucks

Stay tuned for another inevitable mugshot.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted
15 photos

Back To Jail? R. Kelly Missed Last Two Child Support Payments: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

r. kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police Tell Philadelphia Barber To Stop Providing Free…

After making headlines for providing free haircuts for the homeless in Philadelphia, barber Brennon Jones wants to know why his…
04.18.19
Principal Died After Donating Bone Marrow To Help…

Flags were flown at half-staff Monday in Westfield, N.J., to honor a principal who fell into a month-long coma and…
04.18.19
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police…

Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 23 and 27, were standing outside early Sunday morning when a a shooter opened fire on them.
04.17.19
Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her…

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly…
04.17.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, is facing attempted homicide charges.
04.17.19
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing…

4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his…
04.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close