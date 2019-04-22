CLOSE
Blogger Who Said Cardi B Is A Prostitute With STDs Gets Served

Audio of the serving process leaked and blogger Tasha K was none too happy, threatening to shoot the man who delivered the lawsuit docs.

Last month, bloggers Tasha K and Starmarie Ebony Jones got on the bad side of Cardi B after posting content suggesting that the rapper and mother used drugs while pregnant, was a prostitute, and had STDs. Cardi has since launched a lawsuit and Tasha K has been served but after things almost got a little violent.

TMZ reports:

We broke the story … Cardi’s going after Tasha K for claiming the rapper’s a drug-using prostitute with herpes. Cardi’s lawyers hired a process server to deliver the lawsuit to Tasha’s residence Thursday night.

This audio from their run-in, obtained by TMZ, makes it clear things quickly got dicey.

You hear the server ID himself to Tasha and a male companion as they pull up to their home. Tasha got pissed because she says the guy was in her driveway, looking through her mail.

Although she was pissed, he does his job … handing her the docs and delivering the line, “You’ve been served.” Tasha responded by informing him she’s within her rights to “blow something in your head.”

Check out the audio of the run-in below.

