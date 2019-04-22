CLOSE
At Least 20 Arrested After Fights Break Out At Eastpoint Mall; Carnival Shut Down

Baltimore County Police responded to a large disturbance at a carnival outside of Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk Sunday night and at least 20 people were arrested.

According to Corporal Shawn Vinson, multiple fights broke out at the carnival after it closed.

Officials said the Jolly Shows Carnival had to shut down due to a crowd over a thousand people showing, sending them into the mall’s parking lot and surrounding communities.

That’s when police said dozens of officers were called to break up fights with the assistance from Baltimore Police, MTA police and State Troopers.

