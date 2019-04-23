CLOSE
Lil’ Kim Announces Delay To Upcoming ‘Nine’ LP Via Instagram

The Brooklyn rapper expresses a bit of frustration with her label delaying the project.

Ladies Night R&B Super Jam - Performance

Source: Arturo Holmes/WENN.com / WENN

Lil’ Kim has been working on her upcoming studio album over the past year and fans were anticipating the project’s release this coming May. Taking to Instagram, the Brooklyn veteran shared that her label is putting a bit of a delay in releasing the album causing frustration for the Queen Bee and her supporters.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

The album, titled Nine and stylized as 9, will be Lil’ Kim’s fifth studio project. Now signed to eOne Music, the Hardcore artist stated on her Instagram story page that the release’s fate is out of her hands now.

“EOne has pushed back the date of my album y’all if you have an issue take it up with them,” Lil’ Kim wrote. “This has nothing to do with me. I am beyond upset with this and couldn’t wait to show you all what I’ve been working on.”

In the meantime, the Notorious K.I.M. dropped off a new banger for the masses titled “No Auto Blanco,” which can be checked out below.

Photo: WENN

Lil’ Kim Announces Delay To Upcoming ‘Nine’ LP Via Instagram was originally published on hiphopwired.com

