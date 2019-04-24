CLOSE
Eminem Celebrates 11 Years Of Sobriety

Slim Shady is staying on his path.

Source: DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 06: Special guest Eminem performs during the Big Sean concert in his hometown of Detroit at Joe Louis Arena on November 6, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Eminem has reached another milestone in his historic career. Marshall Mathers has made it another 365 days being drug free.

As spotted on Page Six the Detroit MC celebrated his 11th year of staying on the wagon. As he did with his 10th year, he flaunted his sobriety coin on his Instagram account. In true Em’ fashion his caption was short and to the point. “11 years – still not afraid.” The coins are tokens typically awarded to individuals who are members of Alcoholics Anonymous or other 12 step groups.

11 years – still not afraid.

Eminem has never been shy about his past ways as he had flaunted his abuse of prescription drugs on a myriad of tracks pre Recovery. In 2007 he was hospitalized for a methadone overdose. He checked himself into a facility shortly after.

Eminem Celebrates 11 Years Of Sobriety was originally published on hiphopwired.com

