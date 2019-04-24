The family of 7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor her life Tuesday evening.

Thomas was shot while sitting on the couch inside of her foster home when a drive-by shooting took place outside. Around 11 p.m. on April 12, three bullets hit the home’s front door, and four bullets went through windows, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

She died Monday, 10 days after the shooting. DeKalb County police are investigating but have not made any arrests. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

At the vigil Tuesday evening, family members and neighbors released balloons and lit candles in Thomas’ memory.

Her father Mario Thomas begged for the shooter to come forward.

“The person that did this to my little daughter, just please show your face,” Thomas told Channel 2 Action News. “That’s all I’m asking for. Just show your face.”

The girl’s aunt, Kiya Caldwell, set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family. So far, the page had raised more than $2,400.

Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs Shooter: ‘Show Your Face’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com