CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kansas City Chiefs Suspend WR Tyreek Hill After Alleged Domestic Violence Audio Surfaces

A man that allegedly could be Hill is heard stating threatening messages towards his fiancee and mother of their son.

Leave a comment
8th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The NFL has combated instances of domestic violence and abuse, finally taking a concerted stand against offenders that play in the league. In the wake of yet another alleged incident, the Kansas City Chiefs, having already been through something similar with Kareem Hunt, suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill after audio surfaced of the player seemingly threatening his fiancee and mother of their son.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

TMZ Sports reports:

New audio tapes have surfaced purporting to capture NFL star Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee over an alleged child abuse incident involving their 3-year-old son — where you can hear a man say, “You need to be terrified of me too, bitch.”

The audio was reportedly recorded by Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, as an “insurance policy” — and then passed to a friend who gave it to KCTV in Kansas City.

The recording is believed to have been made in early March.

As we previously reported, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar WR and Espinal were the subjects of a child abuse investigation involving their 3-year-old. There are reports the boy suffered a broken arm.

KCTV has now released the audio — claiming the man you hear on the recording is, in fact, Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs announced they were suspending Hill from all team activities after the audio came out.

Photo: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs Suspend WR Tyreek Hill After Alleged Domestic Violence Audio Surfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close