Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack

TMZ is reporting that Peabo Bryson suffered a mild heart attack and is currently hospitalized.

A rep told the outlet that the Grammy-winner and “A Whole New World” singer was in his home early Saturday morning when he suffered the mild heart attack. He’s responsive and both his medical team and family are optimistic that he will make a speedy recovery.

Bryson won a Grammy award in 1992 for his work on the Disney film “Beauty And The Beast” with the title song featuring Celine Dion and again in 1993 for the song, “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. Both songs also won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

Read the full statement from his representative below:

“Double Grammy / Double Oscar Award-winning balladeer, Peabo Bryson, suffered a mild heart attack at his home in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is currently listed in stable condition and is awake and responsive. Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery. At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated.”

