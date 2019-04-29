CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Leave a comment
Array

Source: David Wears / WENN / WENN

TMZ is reporting that Peabo Bryson suffered a mild heart attack and is currently hospitalized.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A rep told the outlet that the Grammy-winner and “A Whole New World” singer was in his home early Saturday morning when he suffered the mild heart attack. He’s responsive and both his medical team and family are optimistic that he will make a speedy recovery.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Bryson won a Grammy award in 1992 for his work on the Disney film “Beauty And The Beast” with the title song featuring Celine Dion and again in 1993 for the song, “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. Both songs also won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

Read the full statement from his representative below:

“Double Grammy / Double Oscar Award-winning balladeer, Peabo Bryson, suffered a mild heart attack at his home in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is currently listed in stable condition and is awake and responsive. Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery. At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated.”

Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Peabo Bryson

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close