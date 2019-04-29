CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Police Shoot Three Children In Texas

Leave a comment

Three children were reportedly taken to a Tulsa, Okla.-area hospital after a police officer fired at a robbery suspect in a pickup truck.

Though authorities did not immediately release the ages or conditions of the children, Olivia Hill told Texas news station KXII-TV that three of her four children were wounded, while her two-year-old child was left unharmed.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“My 4-year-old daughter was shot in the head, and she has a bullet in her brain, and my 5-year-old has a skull fracture,” Hill said. “My 1-year-old baby has gunshot wounds on her face. My 2-year-old wasn’t touched with any bullets.”

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

According to reports, Hill and the children were in the pickup with William Devaughn Smith, 21, in Hugo, Tex, when officers approached. Smith is suspected in a Pizza Hut robbery that took place earlier this month.

See Also: 10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After Relentless Bullying

Smith’s relationship to Hill remains unclear, and he was treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital 30 miles away before being taken into custody for a robbery warrant in Oklahoma.  According to the Hugo Police Facebook page, a suspect entered the back of the eatery, pressed an object to the back of an employee and demanded cash, then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Smith was treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital 30 miles away before being taken into custody for a robbery warrant in Oklahoma.

“What happened between the contact with him and when police fired, we’re still trying to put that together,” said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations spokesperson Brook Arbeitman. “The OSBI is still investigating whether he fired at police and whether he was armed.”

Police say, it is unclear if officers knew there were children in the vehicle when they began shooting.

Police Shoot Three Children In Texas was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close