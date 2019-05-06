CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Confessions?: Usher Decides To Let It Burn, Settles $20M Herpes Lawsuit

The dismissal was filed with prejudice which means that it cannot be refiled by the plaintiff.

Leave a comment
Usher Settles With Laura Helms Over Herpes Lawsuit

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Laura Helm one of the several women including a male plaintiff suing Usher after he allegedly let it burn, giving them herpes has filed to dismiss her lawsuit. According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, the singer and Helm“reached an amicable resolution.”

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Helm sued Usher back in 2017 for $10 million claiming the platinum-selling R&B artist gave her Herpes after they engaged in unprotected sex. She pushed the amount up to $20 million citing emotional harm and punitive damages. Now it’s being reported that Raymond reached a settlement with the victim and the dismissal was filed with prejudice which means that it cannot be refiled by the plaintiff which strongly hints that Helm got some coins for her troubles.

Per TMZ:

“According to court docs, Laura filed to dismiss her suit earlier this week because she and Usher have “reached an amicable resolution.” As to how much that resolution cost Usher — neither side will say.”

“We reached out to attorneys for both sides, and they would only repeat that word … “amicable.” The dismissal was filed with prejudice … meaning it can’t be refiled, and that’s typically done when there’s been a financial settlement.” 

There is no word on the dollar amount of the settlement as well as any details. To this day Usher denies transmitting the sexually transmitted disease to any of the plaintiffs. He even is denying any sexual contact with them as well. Usher once sang about condom use on his song “That’s What It’s Made For” he might need to practice what preached about on the record.

See Also: That Ain’t Nothing But Ultra Perm: Usher Slandered For Ridiculous New Hairdo

Usher is currently coming off a recent divorce from his wife of three years Grace Miguel. They both site the split was mutual.

Photo: Brian Ach / Getty

Confessions?: Usher Decides To Let It Burn, Settles $20M Herpes Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

herpes , usher

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained…

Her death has now been ruled a homicide.
05.07.19
Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell After Complaining…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his…
05.07.19
Man Shoots At Teens While At Community Pool

On April 23 police in Florida arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle, a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he…
05.07.19
Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather…

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times…
05.06.19
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch…

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile,…
05.02.19
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…

Growing up, Black boys are often told that they should aspire to be strong men. Along with that expectation comes…
05.02.19
Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta;…

An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street in Atlanta on Friday morning, authorities…
05.01.19
Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To…

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took…
05.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close