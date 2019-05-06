CLOSE
The Nerve! Kevin Hunter Wants Spousal And Child Support From Wendy Williams

Isn't their son almost 19-years-old?

Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Just when we thought Kevin Hunter couldn’t get any more triffling, he went and proved us all wrong.

See, Wendy Williams’ soon-to-be ex husband now wants to be paid spousal support and child support despite the fact that their son is going to be 19.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

According to Page Six, Hunter is also requesting the famed talk show host pay for their son’s college tuition, as well as “equitable distribution of all personal assets.”

Apparently, Wendy has said that she will work to establish an “appropriate amount of child support” as well as “other further relief as the Court deems fair and equitable.”

Listen…she’s better than us.

See Also: Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams

As we previously reported, in April Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 23 years, having those papers delivered at 6:30am. Hunter has also been fired as the executive producer of talk show.

As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

See Also: Wendy Williams Talks Her New Sober Life Post Divorce Filing, Husband Apologizes

Not to mention, there have been accusations of physical abuse, including a report that the police came to their home earlier this year because someone had accused Kevin of poisoning the talk show host.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: We are glad that Wendy is getting as far away from Kevin as possible. Hopefully, she won’t have to pay half of her hard earned money to get him to go away for good.

The Nerve! Kevin Hunter Wants Spousal And Child Support From Wendy Williams was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

