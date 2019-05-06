Man Shoots At Teens While At Community Pool

On April 23 police in Florida arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle, a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he reportedly fired a gun to threaten three teens at community pool.

A report was filed by one of the victims’ mothers, a homeowner in The Village. According to the filed report, her son, Julian Johnson, is 18 years old, a resident of the subdivision, and is therefore legally allowed to be at the pool. Julian and two friends went to the pool around 9 p.m., and were confronted by Marcelle while swimming.

According to News Daytona Beach , Marcelle approached the teens and demanded they leave the pool stating the communal area closed at sunset. The three agreed to leave and then noticed that the posted pool rules showed the area closed at 10 p.m., not “sunset.” Upon this realization, they approached Marcelle and informed him of his error. Marcelle told them the rules changed and they needed to leave.

According to reports, the HOA board had in fact voted to change the pool's hours just a few days before the incident. But the rule had not been officially instated.A small verbal argument then took place between the victims and Marcelle. But, the three teens decided continue swimming and to follow the posted official signs. See Also: Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree Murder In Corey Jones Shooting Marcelle then stormed back to the pool area with "a small black revolver style handgun". That's when he reported fired a shot into the soil off to the side of where the three teens were. "Did you really just shoot a gun?" one teen asked according to the report, to which Marcelle replied "yes, I am putting my own life at risk." The victims fled, as Marcelle followed them to their car. After writing down Marcelle's license plate number, the teens left the area and told their parents who helped them file police reports. Once police began investigating and reviewing security footage, they noticed that Marcelle initially arrived at the pool clubhouse "in a truck with no vehicle lights on, in what appeared to be an attempt to not be noticed". And despite Marcelle claiming it was he himself who was putting his own life at risk, police noted he's "seen on video maintaining an aggressive stance while standing in front of the victims," loaded gun in hand. It was also noted by police that "the victims made no aggressive or violent advancements, postures or gestures towards Marcelle" seen on camera.

Marcelle was booked into the Volusia County Jail on May 1, charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public. Jail records show he posted $35,000 bond and is no longer in custody. Follow @magicbaltimore

