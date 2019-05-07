Pinhead To Once Again Make Your Nightmares Reality in ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot

And the 80’s horror remakes just keep on coming.

In a year that’s seen cats come back to life thanks to a pet sematary, a doll named Chucky take on homicidal tendencies, and the return of a demonic dancing clown that feasts on children like they’re lemon pepper chicken wings, we’re now getting word that another 80’s horror icon is about to be resurrected for a new generation of horror buffs.

According to Deadline, Clive Barker’s classic film Hellraiser is being rebooted by Spyglass Media Group and they’re handing over the reigns to celebrated writer/producer David S. Goyer (Blade, The Dark Knight).

For y’all youngn’s that aren’t familiar with the Hellraiser franchise, it basically revolves around a rubik’s cube that can open a door to an alternate dimension where a demon known as Pinhead resides and who gets off on watching users suffer all kinds of bodily harm. Using specialized chains, hooks, and whips, victims immediately regret playing with fate and end up getting torn to pieces before becoming a part of his leatherclad click known as Cenobites. Since it’s debut in ’87, Hellraiser has seen 10 sequels (most of them were eh, but bloody and gory), and some graphic novels that it’s most hardcore fans collected over the decades.

Though most remakes are suspect and usually cash grab moves, David S. Goyer is a proven veteran who’s made some classic joints over the years and as it turns out he’s a fan of the horror franchise, so this might actually turn out to be a genius move.

Goyer said, “I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

No word on when Hellraiser will be landing in theaters but best believe we’ll be eagerly awaiting to see what kind of nightmare Goyer brings to the big screen.

