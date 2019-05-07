CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pinhead To Once Again Make Your Nightmares Reality in ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot

Another 80's horror icon is going to be returning to the silver screen...

Leave a comment
Halloween at castle Frankenstein

Source: picture alliance / Getty

And the 80’s horror remakes just keep on coming.

In a year that’s seen cats come back to life thanks to a pet sematary, a doll named Chucky take on homicidal tendencies, and the return of a demonic dancing clown that feasts on children like they’re lemon pepper chicken wings, we’re now getting word that another 80’s horror icon is about to be resurrected for a new generation of horror buffs.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to Deadline, Clive Barker’s classic film Hellraiser is being rebooted by Spyglass Media Group and they’re handing over the reigns to celebrated writer/producer David S. Goyer (Blade, The Dark Knight).

For y’all youngn’s that aren’t familiar with the Hellraiser franchise, it basically revolves around a rubik’s cube that can open a door to an alternate dimension where a demon known as Pinhead resides and who gets off on watching users suffer all kinds of bodily harm. Using specialized chains, hooks, and whips, victims immediately regret playing with fate and end up getting torn to pieces before becoming a part of his leatherclad click known as Cenobites. Since it’s debut in ’87, Hellraiser has seen 10 sequels (most of them were eh, but bloody and gory), and some graphic novels that it’s most hardcore fans collected over the decades.

Though most remakes are suspect and usually cash grab moves, David S. Goyer is a proven veteran who’s made some classic joints over the years and as it turns out he’s a fan of the horror franchise, so this might actually turn out to be a genius move.

Goyer said, “I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true.  Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

No word on when Hellraiser will be landing in theaters but best believe we’ll be eagerly awaiting to see what kind of nightmare Goyer brings to the big screen.

Pinhead To Once Again Make Your Nightmares Reality in ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hellraiser , Pinhead

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dad Charged With Murder After Killing Baby Over…

A Kentucky man has been charged with murder for fatally punching his 1-month-old son in the head after becoming angry over losing a video…
05.08.19
Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained…

Her death has now been ruled a homicide.
05.07.19
Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell After Complaining…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his…
05.07.19
Man Shoots At Teens While At Community Pool

On April 23 police in Florida arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle, a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he…
05.07.19
Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather…

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times…
05.06.19
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch…

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile,…
05.02.19
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…

Growing up, Black boys are often told that they should aspire to be strong men. Along with that expectation comes…
05.02.19
Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta;…

An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street in Atlanta on Friday morning, authorities…
05.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close