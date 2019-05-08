While we celebrate 25 years of the Wu-Tang Clan with street naming ceremonies and upcoming tours, Method Man is out here continuing to remind everyone that even after two decades and change in the game he still got bars to spare.

Today the Hip-Hop OG links up with fellow OG Noreaga and Joe Young for the gritty clip to “Drunk Tunes” where we see how Hip-Hop veterans and their crew get lit in the club. Hint, y’all can’t hang.

METHOD MAN FT. NOREAGA & JOE YOUNG – “DRUNK TUNES”

Method Man ft. Noreaga & Joe Young Link Up For “Drunk Tunes” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

