Twitter Update Allows Users To Retweet With Gifs, Photos & Videos

Twitter also is promising another update that will make  "Retweets with media more interactive and easier to read."

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

If you were one of the everyday Tweeters, who wanted the ability to retweet or quote retweet using a gif, photo or video your prayers have been answered. Twitter announced a new update allowing users to do such adding more flavor to your conversations on the social media platform.

The update which is now has been rolled out across Apple iOS and Android devices will now all users to add up to four pieces of multimedia whether it be four photos, videos or a gif. When doing so, the original tweet will now be placed conveniently below so it doesn’t get lost in the conversation. When speaking about the new feature, Twitter broke down the process of coming up with the function and stated in a series of Tweets:

“People come to Twitter to share their thoughts on interests, events, and news, and we wanted to give them more ways to express themselves.”

“During the first usability test, we found it was challenging for people to quickly understand all the content in a Retweet with media. This was due to the layout; two large Tweets stacked on top of each other.”

“To improve comprehension, we focused on creating hierarchy, prioritizing the author’s voice, and providing more context around the Tweet being Retweeted.”

Next, we ran a second usability test, introducing a condensed inner Tweet that was styled similar to a pull quote. This was to help differentiate the two components of the Retweet. Participants reacted well to it.

Twitter also is promising another update that will make  “Retweets with media more interactive and easier to read” while “exploring more ways to help people express themselves. Stay tuned!” That’s all fine and dandy, and it’s great that Twitter is listening to users but where in the world is the ability to edit Tweets after we hit send?

Twitter Update Allows Users To Retweet With Gifs, Photos & Videos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

