CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom 13 Years After Dad’s Death [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
2017 Black Girls Rock!

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

via Bossip.com:

On a new episode of My Houzz, Taraji P. Henson has an awesome surprise for her stepmom, Angie. Explaining how Angie took care of her late father when he was at a very low point in his life, Taraji says “I’m blessed to have two moms. She never treats me like a stepdaughter, ever, and I love her.”

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I met my stepmom Angie when I was 16. She just made my dad a better man. My dad was just lost. He was homeless at one time when I was really young. She stepped into his life and she was everything he needed. I was so happy. I just loved her right away,” the Empire actress says of their relationship.

In the clip below, Taraji unveils Angie’s new home and it’s a beautiful moment.

“My dad always said, ‘If you have been blessed, then it is your duty to go out into the world and be a blessing.’ So I feel like I’m doing what my dad told me I should do,” she said.

May her father rest in peace.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav ‘Round The Way Girl
6 photos

Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom 13 Years After Dad’s Death [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Taraji P Henson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO2228g938A The uplifting news this week is about Monte Scott, a 12-year-old Muskegon Heights resident, who decided to take matters…
05.09.19
Dad Charged With Murder After Killing Baby Over…

A Kentucky man has been charged with murder for fatally punching his 1-month-old son in the head after becoming angry over losing a video…
05.08.19
Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained…

Her death has now been ruled a homicide.
05.07.19
Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell After Complaining…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his…
05.07.19
Man Shoots At Teens While At Community Pool

On April 23 police in Florida arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle, a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he…
05.07.19
Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather…

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times…
05.06.19
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch…

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile,…
05.02.19
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…

Growing up, Black boys are often told that they should aspire to be strong men. Along with that expectation comes…
05.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close