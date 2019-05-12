CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Daughter Says Pied Piper Of Past Due Bills Stopped Paying Her College Tuition

This guy...

R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly continues to be outed as an alleged cretin of the highest form. In the latest, the Pied Piper of Past Due Bills was put on blast by his daughter, who claims he stopped paying her college tuition.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … Joann Lee, aka Buku Abi, was attending a California art school until last Fall when she tried signing up for classes for the next semester but got denied because of an unpaid bill.

Kelly’s on the hook for Joann’s tuition and education expenses until she turns 23 — per his child support agreement with ex-wife Drea — but her side claims he cut her off without warning last year … and she was forced to drop out.

We’re told Kelly also stopped paying for the apartment Joann was living in while going to school so she had to move out, and she had to pay for her own books for a while because he stopped doing that too.

Of course, R’uh sees things differently.

Kelly’s Crisis Manager, Darrell Johnson, tells us … Kelly’s requirement to pay for her education is predicated on him receiving billing statements and proof of expenses … and he claims he never got them.

Kelly allegedly believed Joann chose to drop out of school and that’s why he stopped getting bills. Johnson says Drea never produced any documentation or proof that Joann got kicked out of school either.

Our sources say Joann wants to return to college and will be seeking financial support from her father. Whether or not he’s got the money is another story.

Joann is currently estranged from her father, all things considered.

R. Kelly’s Daughter Says Pied Piper Of Past Due Bills Stopped Paying Her College Tuition was originally published on hiphopwired.com

