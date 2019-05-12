I Can’t Believe You Just Played That! DMV’s Own DJ Kool Throws It Back At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience

| 05.12.19
Hip-Hop Hall of Famer and the DMV’s own DJ Kool was one of the surprise guests for Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience and turned it into a party! In case you missed it or want to relive the moment check it out the turn up at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland!

I Can’t Believe You Just Played That! DMV’s Own DJ Kool Throws It Back At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

