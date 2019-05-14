CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows: ‘I Can’t Wait To See What God Got For Me’

The popular talk show host wants for everyone to know that there are still more chapters for him to write.

Leave a comment
Little Big Shots

Source: NBC / NBC

Days after news hit that Steve Harvey was dropped from not one, but two shows, the talk show host and iconic comedian had some optimistic words about his future.

(Remember: NBC canceled his show “Steve” to give Grammy winning singer Kelly Clarkson his time slot and they replaced his hosting gig for Little Big Shots” with Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy.)

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In a clip shared by his wife Majorie Harvey on social media, Steve told his audience that he has many more chapters in his life write.

“I happen to be 62-years old. I’m in the middle of my 62nd chapter of the book that I’m writing. There’s been some good books in there, there’s been some good chapters and some bad chapters and some chapters that lasted longer than I wanted them to. That homeless chapter lasted way too long than I wanted it to.”

See Also: Steve Harvey’s Wife’s Drug Lord Ex-Husband Penned Tell-All Memoir: Report

After the crowd laughed, Steve added, “But in this 62nd chapter, I’ve got my finger on the corner of the page. All I’m doing is about to turn it. I can’t wait to see what God got for me on that other page.”

Take a look:

 

As the Root noted, Steve and NBC’s relationship may have soured when the network lost it ownership stake of the show when Steve struck a deal with IMG Original Content, the company that produces Harvey’s talk show.

It’s believed that the series finale was taped last week.

See Also: Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’

No doubt: It’s been a rough couple of years for the 62-year-old. From receiving backlash for meeting with President Trump to his verbal scuffle with Mo’Nique to recently getting dragged for telling folks that rich people don’t sleep eight hours, his public persona and reputation has been raked through the coals.

Hopefully, he can get come out on top again. Good luck Mr. Harvey!

Loud & Wrong Steve Harvey Claims Rich People Don’t Sleep, Twitter Gathers Him Accordingly
25 photos

Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows: ‘I Can’t Wait To See What God Got For Me’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

steve harvey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black…

A Texas high school assistant principal is disputing claims that he told a student to “turn off that ni**er music,”…
05.09.19
Community Demands Answers After Cops Open Fire On…

Demand for more answers have grown after an April officer-involved shooting in Hugo, Oklahoma that left three children injured. Officers Billy…
05.09.19
Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO2228g938A The uplifting news this week is about Monte Scott, a 12-year-old Muskegon Heights resident, who decided to take matters…
05.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close